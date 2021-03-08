A caller reported putting their neighbor’s pitbulls in their shed because the neighbors have a history of killing their animals.
The Otter Tail County deputy handling the call was told the complainant did not want the owner of the dogs cited but did want the incident documented. The deputy assisted the owner of the dogs in retrieving them. The owner of the dogs was advised they could be issued a citation if the dogs got out again.
