Jayson John Roghan was sentenced to 85 months at the Minnesota Department of Corrections - St. Cloud Monday by Seventh District Judge Barbara Hanson.
The 46-year-old Moorhead man was found guilty of first-degree drug sales which called for imprisonment of not more than 30 years or payment of a fine not more than $1 million, or both. Rogahn was credited with 422 days of time served.
He was ordered to pay court fees of $285.
Rogahn and another man were stopped on April 10, 2018 on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County by the Minnesota State Patrol. The State Patrol’s help had been requested by a special agent with the West Central Task Force who had reason to suspect Rogahn may be transporting a large amount of methamphetamine.
With the help of the State Patrol K-9, 226 grams of the suspected meth were recovered from a cigarette sleeve inside the vehicle. Another 1.5 ounces of meth were recovered from a safe in addition to drug paraphernalia, United States currency and additional plastic bags.
