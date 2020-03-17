Jayson John Roghan was sentenced to 85 months at the Minnesota Department of Corrections - St. Cloud Monday by Seventh District Judge Barbara Hanson.

The 46-year-old Moorhead man was found guilty of first-degree drug sales which called for imprisonment of not more than 30 years or payment of a fine not more than $1 million, or both. Rogahn was credited with 422 days of time served. 

He was ordered to pay court fees of $285.

Rogahn and another man were stopped on April 10, 2018 on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County by the Minnesota State Patrol. The State Patrol’s help had been requested by a special agent with the West Central Task Force who had reason to suspect Rogahn may be transporting a large amount of methamphetamine. 

With the help of the State Patrol K-9, 226 grams of the suspected meth were recovered from a cigarette sleeve inside the vehicle. Another 1.5 ounces of meth were recovered from a safe in addition to drug paraphernalia, United States currency and additional plastic bags.

