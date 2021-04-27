The Minnesota State Patrol and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash south of East Silent Lake on Saturday at approximately 4:34 p.m.
The 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Highway 108 when it left the roadway and rolled. A 73-year-old Dent woman was injured in the crash. The State Patrol states that she was not injured in the crash, but she was transported to Sanford Health. The woman was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. In addition to the State Patrol, responding agencies included Ottertail CSO, Pelican Rapids ambulance service, and the Dent Fire Department.
