A brown and tan Rottweiler found on Red Pine Trail near Ottertail was transported to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County Sunday after trying to break the complainant’s door down. The caller said she did not know who owned the dog.
Rottweiler collared after attempted break-in
Brian Hansel
Reporter
