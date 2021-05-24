A complainant running near the intersection of County Highway 145 and County Highway 72 near Otter Tail Lake reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that they were nearly struck by a vehicle.
They also reported that the driver of the vehicle stopped and confronted the complainant about running on the roadway.
