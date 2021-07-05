The Fergus Falls Police Department are investigating a vehicle that was reported stolen on June 29 from the parking area at Fergus Liquor Store on the west side of the city.
The initial call came in to dispatch at approximately 9:47 p.m. The vehicle was reported as a grey Dodge 1500 with skull decals on the grill, and a diesel tank in the back. The registered owner also reported to police that there was possibly a long rifle in a back box, with ammunition for the rifle stored in the glovebox. Police say the vehicle was stolen between 9:30-9:50 p.m. The owner also told police that the vehicle was left running with the keys in the ignition. Police say the store is reviewing video surveillance footage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.