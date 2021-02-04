A 60-year-old rural Ottertail man was killed Thursday when his eastbound Dodge Ram pickup was struck by a northbound Canadian Pacific train southeast of Ottertail.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at the railroad crossing on 308th Street, near the intersection with 460th Avenue. It was reported at 8:48 a.m.

The pickup was struck on the passenger side and was badly damaged in the collision. The driver died at the scene. 

The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives. An investigation is underway.

The Ottertail City Fire Department and first responders, Perham EMS, Henning Ambulance and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. 

