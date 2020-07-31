The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire at 20474 635th Avenue Wednesday.
A deputy reported the house at the rural residence 11 miles northeast of Parkers Prairie was a complete loss.
According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the house is Tom Blashack.
A home appliance was the cause of the fire.
The Bertha and Hewitt fire departments responded to the call.
