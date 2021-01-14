A resident of 150th Street, alarmed by coyote hunters parked on the road and a dog walking through a slough on his property, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday with a trespassing complaint.
The complainant admitted that he had not seen the hunters nor had he taken down the license plate number of the vehicle. The deputy checked the area but was unable to locate the hunters.
