A caller living on County Highway 35 north of Underwood reported awaking Wednesday, July 8 morning to find his car missing.
The caller indicated there were tracks in the mud, the vehicle had been unlocked and the keys had most likely been left in the vehicle.
An Otter Tail County deputy collected evidence at the scene and found a second vehicle stuck on a field road nearby. The evidence suggested the vehicle's owner had taken the complainant’s vehicle.
The stolen vehicle was entered into the NCIC database. The abandoned vehicle was towed to the impound lot.
