The Fergus Falls, Foxhome and Elizabeth fire departments answered a call at 5:02 p.m. Thursday after a fire was reported at 11773 190th Street in Orwell Township.
Bruce Walkup, the 81-year-old owner, was away when the fire started and returned to find it burning.
Upon arrival at residence 8 miles southwest of Fergus Falls, firefighters found the roof of the home had been consumed by fire and there was significant burning on the second floor.
According to Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow, fire crews attempted to extinguish the fire from the interior. Due to rapid deterioration of the second floor they had to move back outside. Firefighters gained control of the fire about 30 minutes after arriving on the scene. They spent three hours extinguishing hot spots.
The home sustained significant fire damage and Muchow feels the building may be a total loss.
Investigators from the Fergus Falls Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.
Other agencies on the scene were the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Region Electric and Ringdahl EMS. The Wendell and Elbow Lake fire departments were both dispatched but were canceled.
No dollar estimate of the damage is available and no injuries occurred.
