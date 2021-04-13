A rural Underwood home was lost to a fire over the weekend. The call came into the Otter Tail County Dispatch Center Friday at approximately 10:28 p.m. of a structure fire in the 26,000 block of 285th Street. The sheriff’s office says the residence was unoccupied at the time of the blaze. As well as the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Underwood, Elizabeth and Fergus Falls fire departments responded. At this time, the cause is unknown. The blaze resulted in a total loss of the home.

Load comments