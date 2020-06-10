The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office arrested a rural Vergas man at 12:54 a.m. Saturday after his vehicle crossed the centerline in the vicinity of 315th Avenue and County Highway 4.

A check of the driver revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a Glock 42 handgun.

He was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail and held there until sober. His handgun was placed in evidence for safekeeping. 

