A resident of Bud’s Barn Road contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to report his home safe had been opened and he was missing silver coins and a handgun.
The deputy answering the complaint was told the theft had possibly occurred between Aug. 7 and Aug. 12 while he had been on vacation.
