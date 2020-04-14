A welfare check was requested Monday on a pair of dogs in the vicinity of Underwood.
The property had recently been forfeited. It was unknown if the dogs had food or water. The caller also expressed safety concerns in case the dogs escaped from their fenced-in area.
An Otter Tail County deputy checked to see if someone lived at the property but was unable to make contact. The Humane Society came to the scene to assist but did not take the dogs.
