A man going door-to-door telling Fergus Falls residents he could lower their satellite television bill Tuesday was confronted by building management on the 400 block of Second Avenue.
A police officer spoke with the man about soliciting or peddling without a city permit. He was advised to obtain a permit or be cited. The man told the officer he was working for AT&T.
