A caller notified the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday that she needed help locating a 2002 gold Hyundai Santa Fe.
The vehicle had been at the Jewel Motel in Fergus Falls sometime during the previous two weeks. The vehicle was not registered to the caller.
An officer spoke with the caller who said she had purchased the vehicle but had never transferred it to her name. The caller was going to check with the previous owner. The officer checked with a man at the Jewel who said he had not asked that the vehicle be towed away.
