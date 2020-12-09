A 23-year-old Sartell woman sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Monday in Becker County’s Round Lake Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kendall Lynn Kearney was transported to St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes after her 2011 Toyota Rav 4 left County Road 37, hit a field approach and rolled several times after coming down.

Kearney was wearing her seat belt.

