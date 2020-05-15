A call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office from a resident on Moonlight Bay Trail in Pelican Rapids about a possible scam call Thursday.
According to the report, the complainant received a call from an assumed Pelican Rapids number. The caller requested personal info from the complainant, which they did not give out.
The sheriff’s office provided advice to the complainant.
