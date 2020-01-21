A scam call that had become a harassment call was brought to the attention of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday by a county resident.

The complainant had been receiving scam calls but had told the scammers he was not going to send them money. 

The scammer had called again according to the complainant, and had become upset — telling the complainant that Americans needed to stop killing Iranians, that he was Iranian and had threatened the complainant.

The complainant received general advice. 

