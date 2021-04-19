A man came to the lobby of the Fergus Falls Police station Wednesday to report what he thought was a scam mailed to him from Colorado.
The man reported that he had received a letter from a Colorado toll road company involving a violation. An officer assisted the man with calling the company and it was found that they had accidentally put the wrong license plate number in the report.
