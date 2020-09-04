An Otter Tail County resident contacted the sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon to report a scam carried out in Clay County.

The complainant told a deputy the deal had been made in Hawley and the scammer had received $300 for a bike. The complainant’s intention was to return to Hawley with a larger vehicle in order to transport the bike. The suspect had since blocked the complainant and discontinued contact. 

The Hawley Police Department was contacted. They agreed to follow up with their county attorney for possible charges.

