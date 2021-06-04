A scam victim reached out to a friend, who then contacted Fergus Falls police on Tuesday.
The victim was scared that people were going to show up at their residence. At some point they purchased $1,750 in gift cards and gave out the card information to the scammer, who police say was most likely from another country.
