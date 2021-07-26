The manager of a gas station on West Linden Street in Vergas reported on Saturday that the business had almost become the victim of a scam. The incident involved an employee who a scammer had tried to coerce to send them money from the business. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the scammer asked the employee to collect all of the cash in the business, take it to the bank, and transfer it to bitcoin, then download it to a scanned app. The employee quickly realized it was a bogus call and notified their manager. The sheriff's office said no cash was sent, and there was no financial loss. The employee told a deputy that the scammer had an accent, and had called the business phone, then texted the employee directly on their personal cellphone.
Scammer attempts to steal money from business
James Allen
