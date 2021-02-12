Acting on behalf of his father, a complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday about a scam call from someone purportedly representing Publisher’s Clearinghouse.
The caller told an Otter Tail County deputy that his father had allegedly been told he had won $1.5 million and a Mercedes but needed to provide a check.
No information had been provided and there had been no monetary loss.
