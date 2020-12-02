A scammer was disappointed Tuesday by a woman living on 310th Street who refused to part with $5,000.
The caller told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that she had been told criminals were using her social security number. The scammer told her she would be arrested unless she came up with the money.
