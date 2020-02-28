The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Thursday of a scam carried out in the village of Underwood.
The complainant had received a check in the mail that she believed to be a scam. She had contacted her bank and found it was not a valid account number.
The check was made out in the amount of $4,000. She did not deposit the check and was not out any money.
