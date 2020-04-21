A caller living on East Adolphus Avenue reported Friday that while seeking unemployment compensation she received a call from someone claiming to be from the unemployment office.
When they asked if she could hear them she replied “yes” and the caller then hung up.
The complainant said she did not give out any personal information. A Fergus Falls police officer advised her not to do some unless it was someone she knew or trusted. She was also advised to watch her bank statements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.