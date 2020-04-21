A caller living on East Adolphus Avenue reported Friday that while seeking unemployment compensation she received a call from someone claiming to be from the unemployment office. 

When they asked if she could hear them she replied “yes” and the caller then hung up.

The complainant said she did not give out any personal information. A Fergus Falls police officer advised her not to do some unless it was someone she knew or trusted. She was also advised to watch her bank statements.

