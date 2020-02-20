The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Wednesday after a scam robbed a county resident of $37,000.

According to information provided to a deputy, the complainant had sent four checks to a party in an effort to pay their taxes. The complainant’s bank advised them to contact law enforcement.

An attempt to reach the scammer by phone was foiled when no one answered the call.

