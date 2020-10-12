Suspicions were aroused when a Fergus Falls resident got a call from Mexico. A female was on the phone crying and saying she had been kidnapped. A male then got on the phone demanding the complainant do what he said for ransom.
The Fergus Falls officer answering the call was told the complainant’s daughter was allegedly the female. When the kidnapper had been told the complainant’s daughter was deceased he cursed at her and hung up.
