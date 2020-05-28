A Forest Lodge Road man reported receiving a text message from a blackmailer Wednesday.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the complaint was told the text had come from an unknown party at a phone number that was unable to receive incoming calls.
The blackmailer was threatening to release sensitive information if not provided with $1,000 worth of bitcoin.
