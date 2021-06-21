A resident on the 700 block of South Sheridan Street reported to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday, June 16 that they had received a voicemail that said someone would be withdrawing $500 from their bank account if the resident didn’t call them back.
The resident had not lost any money so far. An officer advised the resident to not call the number back and keep an eye on their bank account. The resident was advised to call back if any money went missing from their account.
