A Fergus Falls resident who received a fraudulent check and cashed it reported being threatened by the people who sent it to him.
The check for $4,900 was sent via an online scam. After the party received the check she deposited it. The senders demanded she return the money but she refused to comply. The complainant was not out any money nor was the bank.
