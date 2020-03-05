The Fergus Falls Police Department fielded a call Wednesday regarding a scam operation that was allegedly tied to a local business.

The complainant had been seeking to buy a tractor from a woman in Burnsville. The Burnsville woman told him she would use a transportation firm located in Fergus Falls to transport the tractor to his location and wanted him to wire money to her. She provided him with a phone number to call.

Armed with the knowledge that several calls had been received from out-of-state residents wondering if the Fergus Falls transportation business was legitimate, an officer investigated and discovered that it no longer existed. The owner of the business at that location was a trucker but he did not haul large or heavy items like tractors and was in no way connected with the scam. 

