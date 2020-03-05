The Fergus Falls Police Department fielded a call Wednesday regarding a scam operation that was allegedly tied to a local business.
The complainant had been seeking to buy a tractor from a woman in Burnsville. The Burnsville woman told him she would use a transportation firm located in Fergus Falls to transport the tractor to his location and wanted him to wire money to her. She provided him with a phone number to call.
Armed with the knowledge that several calls had been received from out-of-state residents wondering if the Fergus Falls transportation business was legitimate, an officer investigated and discovered that it no longer existed. The owner of the business at that location was a trucker but he did not haul large or heavy items like tractors and was in no way connected with the scam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.