The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Saturday when a caller observed a group of pickups near a church on County Highway 28 just before 9 a.m.

The caller said that several of the trucks left while they were driving past the church. People running around with flashlights were also observed.

A deputy found out that the activity was related to a scavenger hunt being put on by a Rothsay service group.

Load comments