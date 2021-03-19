Donald Kim Schallock was arrested by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on warrants and additional charges of threats, obstructing with force, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia early Thursday in of Parkers Prairie.
Schallock was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail and held for court.
