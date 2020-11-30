The sound of a screaming female and a loud “pop” noise like a gunshot prompted a call Thursday from East Cavour Avenue.
The officer answering the call spoke to people in one of the apartments who said they had been screaming while trying to kill a spider. They did not require the assistance of law enforcement.
