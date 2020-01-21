A caller reported screaming and yelling Sunday at 12:02 a.m. in a nearby apartment in Fergus Falls.

The officer answering the call found a mother having trouble with her children, who were not listening to her. The officer advised everyone to go to bed and told the mother she needed to think of solutions to her children’s disobedience. She was also advised of possible eviction by the landlord if complaints by other tenants continued.

