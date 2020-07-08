The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was informed Monday that a 5-year-old boy had walked away from his grandmother’s home in Melby.
With the assistance of the Evansville Fire Department and the Ashby Ambulance Service, a ground search was carried out. A Douglas County K-9 was also employed in the search that was carried out in the area surrounding the complainant’s home.
At 6:45 p.m. the juvenile, who was both non-verbal and autistic, was located walking along a gravel road approximately one mile from the home.
