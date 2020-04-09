The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity Wednesday when a female parked and then walked down in a ditch near the complainant’s property.
After the woman drove away, the complainant saw her again near her property.
Three deputies checked the area but no vehicles were observed. It was noted that a small SUV and a person using a metal detector had been seen in the area.
