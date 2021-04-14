A seasonal camper fire was reported in the 22000 block of County Highway 5, east of West Battle Lake. The fire was reported to dispatch Tuesday at 1:46 a.m., and was handled by the Battle Lake Fire Department. The 2016 Salem Villa, along with a deck shed, and jet ski were completely destroyed. A neighboring RV trailer and a shower/toilet building was also damaged. No trailers or buildings were occupied at the time of the fire. Foul play is not suspected.

