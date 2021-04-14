A seasonal camper fire was reported in the 22000 block of County Highway 5, east of West Battle Lake. The fire was reported to dispatch Tuesday at 1:46 a.m., and was handled by the Battle Lake Fire Department. The 2016 Salem Villa, along with a deck shed, and jet ski were completely destroyed. A neighboring RV trailer and a shower/toilet building was also damaged. No trailers or buildings were occupied at the time of the fire. Foul play is not suspected.
Seasonal camper fire reported near West Battle Lake
James Allen
