A 58-year-old Sebeka man received nonlife-threatening injuries early Thursday when his vehicle crashed and rolled into a ditch on U.S. Highway 71.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Marvin Wayne Greeno was southbound on Highway 71 approximately six miles north of Wadena when his female passenger grabbed the steering wheel of his 2007 Chevrolet Aveo and jerked it causing Greeno to lose control.
Greeno was transported to Tri-County Healthcare. His passenger, 30-year-old Silver Marie Dorr of Fridley, was not injured.
Both occupants of the vehicle were belted at the time of the crash. The State Patrol determined Greeno was not under the influence of alcohol but Dorr was.
The Wadena Police Department assisted at the scene.
