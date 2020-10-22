A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided with a 1990 Peterbilt semi Monday, Oct. 19 on State Highway 9 in Wilkin County.
The driver of the Silverado, Timothy William Christopher, 30, of Breckenridge was eastbound on County Road 18 when it met the Peterbilt driven by Donovan Charles Conzemius, 61, of Breckenridge.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Consemius, who was not wearing a seat belt, received nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.
Christopher, who was belted, was not injured.
