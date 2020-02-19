A northbound semi-truck pulling a grain trailer was reported for driving through a crosswalk between Roosevelt Park and the National Guard Armory parking lot Tuesday morning on Friberg Avenue.
The Fergus Falls Police Department received a complaint call around 7:40 a.m. The caller described the semi as a blue, unmarked vehicle. All southbound traffic at the crosswalk was stopped at the time according to a video review.
An officer later located the semi and identified the driver who admitted to being in the area at the time of the incident. A verbal warning was issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.