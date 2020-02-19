A northbound semi-truck pulling a grain trailer was reported for driving through a crosswalk between Roosevelt Park and the National Guard Armory parking lot Tuesday morning on Friberg Avenue.

The Fergus Falls Police Department received a complaint call around 7:40 a.m. The caller described the semi as a blue, unmarked vehicle. All southbound traffic at the crosswalk was stopped at the time according to a video review. 

An officer later located the semi and identified the driver who admitted to being in the area at the time of the incident. A verbal warning was issued.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments