A semi had a hard time staying on the road Tuesday as the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on County Highway 41.

The semi went into the ditch and was removed without any damage. But in a twist, the semi would then go into the ditch on the other side of the road. It was once again removed, without any damage.

