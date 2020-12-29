The dispatcher of a trucking firm contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 11:16 p.m. Thursday requesting a welfare check on a driver who had broken down at the Big Chief Truck and Auto Plaza.
The deputy responding talked with the driver who said he had a bunk heater in the truck along with seven German shepherds.
The deputy tried to persuade the driver to find other accommodations for the night.
The trucker was provided with a contact number for towing assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.