The dispatcher of a trucking firm contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 11:16 p.m. Thursday requesting a welfare check on a driver who had broken down at the Big Chief Truck and Auto Plaza.

The deputy responding talked with the driver who said he had a bunk heater in the truck along with seven German shepherds.

The deputy tried to persuade the driver to find other accommodations for the night.

The trucker was provided with a contact number for towing assistance.

