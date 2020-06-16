The Fergus Falls Police Department received several calls over the weekend that were tied together as two arrests were made.
On Friday, officers responded to a call reporting an argument between a 29-year-old man and a woman in a pickup truck in the Viking Cafe Parking Lot. The individuals were arguing over the truck but there was no evidence of assault or physical harm, according to the report The woman in the argument was identified as Shaynnah Weitz.
Later that evening, officers visited the CHS property on the 1400 block of East Douglas Avenue. Weitz and Patrick McGeehan were parked on the property that had posted a no trespassing sign. After talking with the officer, McGeehan was taken in on an active felony warrant and Weitz was asked to leave, and did so.
On Saturday at 4:44 p.m., police responded to a second call involving an argument between Weitz and the 29-year-old male at Walmart. Again, law enforcement did not report seeing evidence of assault.
At 6:14 p.m., a call came in from M&H Gas Station in Fergus Falls reporting that Weitz was sitting in a white GMC pickup harassing employees. Weitz previously had trespassed on the property and was asked to leave by management, according to the report. Law enforcement also asked Weitz to leave but she refused. After stating she would be charged with trespassing and asked to stop, Weitz began to walk away from the responding officer. The officer arrested Weitz without incident and she was charged with trespass and fleeing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.