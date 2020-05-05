A skid-steer operator was accused of trespassing Monday by a resident of Highway 108.
The Otter Tail County deputy who spoke with the complainant was told the ski-steer operator had denied being a trespasser. He added that the driveway the complainant used was on his land.
Both parties were advised a survey would be needed to prove who is trespassing.
