The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was informed Tuesday that two months ago on a cruise a complainant living on Round Lake Drive had been the victim of jewelry theft.
The woman had reported the theft to the cruise line and the FBI as instructed. She was having trouble getting any answers from them for her insurance claims.
The caller was advised to contact her insurance company to assist with getting a report from the FBI.
