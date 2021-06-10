A complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday about a pop-up camper that was supposedly missing.
When a deputy contacted the person, it was determined that the complainant had left many of their personal items and the camper at an address on Long Lake Lane north of Otter Tail Lake, for more than a year. The complainant told the deputy that they did not know the last name or phone number of the person they left their possessions with. The complainant said they had informed the person that they planned to retrieve their camper approximately two weeks ago.
In speaking with residents of the property the deputy learned that the complainant had abandoned the camper at that address almost two years earlier, and did not go back to pick it all up until the person at the address notified them that they were being evicted. The person also told the deputy that they had put several signs on the camper including “free,” “sold in poor condition,” and “valued at $300 to $500” and they did not know who had taken it. The sheriff’s office said the camper was not entered as stolen at the time of this report due to the circumstances.
